Poor Earnings Momentum Make Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Sell

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a component of the 289 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. KMI has a market value of $40.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for KMI puts it 263 among the 289 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 323 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 4,353 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

KMI is rated as a Strong Sell using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. KMI has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has received below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KMI's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Kinder Morgan a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KMI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of KMI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.