Poor Industry Group Rank Drops Motif Bio (MTFB) to Hold

Motif Bio Plc (NULL:MTFB) is one of 134 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. MTFB's market value is $110.2 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for MTFB by Portfolio Grader places it 48 among the 134 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 292 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,762 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MTFB has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. MTFB has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Motif Bio has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MTFB's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MTFB's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Motif Bio a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MTFB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of MTFB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.