Poor Industry Group Rank Hamper Liniu Technology Group (LINU) Rating

Liniu Technology Group (NASDAQ:LINU) ranks in the bottom quarter of its industry group, Hotels Restaurants & Leisure, and in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Consumer Discretionary, with a market value of $0.1 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, LINU is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 288 among the 568 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for LINU puts it 67 among the 120 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position and number 2,520 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks LINU as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing system this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LINU has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Hotels Restaurants & Leisure industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LINU has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. LINU's metric for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Liniu Technology Group's fundamental scores give LINU a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view LINU's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LINU currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

