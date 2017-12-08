Poor Quant Score Limit Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rating

As one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is a constituent of the 289 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of XOM is $353.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for XOM puts it 135 among the 289 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 154 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 2,708 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

XOM is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking XOM has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

XOM has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. XOM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Exxon Mobil's fundamental scores give XOM a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views XOM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at XOM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of XOM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.