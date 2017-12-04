Poor Quant Score Penalize Priceline Group (PCLN) Rating

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) is ranked as a Hold using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. PCLN has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

PCLN is one of the 567 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector and is a constituent of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of PCLN is $84,600.0 million which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PCLN puts it 20 among the 32 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Priceline Group has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PCLN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PCLN's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Priceline Group a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PCLN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PCLN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.