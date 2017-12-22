Poor Sales Growth Drop Nokia (NOK) to Sell

Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) is a $25.8 billion in market value component of the Communications Equipment GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for NOK puts it 47 among the 72 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. NOK is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 540 among the 703 companies in the sector and number 3,288 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

NOK has a current recommendation of Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Communications Equipment industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NOK's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. NOK's grade for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Nokia's fundamental scores give NOK a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NOK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NOK currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.