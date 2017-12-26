Potent Sales Growth Analytics Drive Ranking of NXT-ID (NXTD) to Buy

Currently, NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Buy in the last week.

NXTD is one of 142 companies within the Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 701 company GICS Information Technology sector. NXTD has a market value of $0.1 billion which is in the bottom quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NXTD puts it 61 among the 142 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NXTD has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NXTD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. NXTD's metric for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give NXT-ID a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NXTD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NXTD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, NXTD currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

