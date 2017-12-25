Potent Sales Growth Analytics Drive Ranking of NXT-ID (NXTD) to Buy

Currently, NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NXTD has been upgraded from a Sell to a Buy in the last week.

NXTD is one of the 701 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector and is a member of the 142 company Software GICS industry group within this sector. NXTD's market value is $0.1 billion which places it in the bottom quarter of its industry group The ranking for NXTD by Portfolio Grader places it 61 among the 142 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NXT-ID has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. NXTD's grade for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. NXT-ID's fundamental scores give NXTD a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NXTD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of NXTD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.