Praxair (PX) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

PX is one of 96 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. PX's market value is $43.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for PX puts it 21 among the 96 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Praxair has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Praxair places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of PX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.