Praxair’s (PX) Solid Earnings Momentum Make it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) a Buy. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

PX is one of 96 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. PX's market value is $43.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 13 among the 96 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PX has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PX's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Praxair places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.