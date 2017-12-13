Public Storage (PSA) Industry Group Rank Hurt Rating

Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) is one of 180 companies within the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. PSA's market value is $36.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for PSA by Portfolio Grader places it 81 among the 180 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 103 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 1,802 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PSA has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PSA has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PSA has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PSA's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Public Storage a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PSA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PSA currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.