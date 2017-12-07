Qiagen NV (QGEN) a Hold on Anemic Industry Group Rank

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) is ranked as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a constituent of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of QGEN is $7.2 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The ranking for QGEN by Portfolio Grader places it 23 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

QGEN has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

QGEN's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. QGEN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Qiagen NV's fundamental scores give QGEN a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure QGEN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, QGEN currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.