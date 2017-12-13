Quant Score Analytics Keep Express Scripts (ESRX) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) is ranked as a Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The company is one of 81 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. ESRX has a market value of $38.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for ESRX by Portfolio Grader places it 51 among the 81 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Express Scripts has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ESRX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Express Scripts places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ESRX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ESRX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ESRX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.