Quant Score Analytics Make Sprint (S) a Strong Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) a Strong Sell. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

S is a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 64 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. S has a market value of $22.6 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 19 among the 21 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sprint has earned below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. S's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Sprint's fundamental scores give S a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge S's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, S currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.