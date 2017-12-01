Quant Score Hamper Ecolab (ECL) Rating

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a $38.4 billion in market value component of the Chemicals GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ECL puts it 59 among the 96 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. ECL is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 159 among the 267 companies in the sector and number 2,593 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ECL has a current recommendation of Hold using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Ecolab has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Ecolab places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ECL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of ECL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.