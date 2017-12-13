Quant Score Hurt HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HCA has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

HCA is classified as a component of the 81 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of HCA is $30.3 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HCA puts it 44 among the 81 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HCA has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. HCA's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. HCA Healthcare's fundamental scores give HCA a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HCA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of HCA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.