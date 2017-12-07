Quant Score Keep Cerner (CERN) a Buy

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Technology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $23.3 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, CERN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 220 among the 782 companies in the sector; the ranking for CERN by Portfolio Grader places it 8 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 1,203 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

CERN has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cerner has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CERN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CERN's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cerner places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CERN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CERN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CERN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.