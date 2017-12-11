Quant Score Keep Starbucks (SBUX) a Sell

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of 120 companies within the Hotels Restaurants & Leisure GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. SBUX's market value is $83.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 100 among the 120 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 465 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 3,926 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SBUX as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing system this stock analysis tool researches stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SBUX has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Hotels Restaurants & Leisure industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by SBUX are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SBUX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SBUX's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Starbucks places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SBUX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SBUX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SBUX currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.