Quant Score Keeps Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shares a Buy

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is a constituent of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. NVO has a market value of $102.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NVO puts it 14 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 110 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 634 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVO is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. NVO has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NVO has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. NVO's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Novo Nordisk A/S's fundamental scores give NVO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NVO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NVO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NVO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.