Quant Score Keeps Stryker Corporation (SYK) Shares a Buy

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $58.3 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, SYK is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 93 among the 782 companies in the sector; the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 27 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position and number 565 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SYK is rated as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SYK has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SYK's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. SYK's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Stryker Corporation a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SYK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SYK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SYK currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

