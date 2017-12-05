Quant Score Make Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a Buy

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ABT is $97.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 30 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 101 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 593 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ABT as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ABT has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Abbott Laboratories has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. ABT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Abbott Laboratories a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ABT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of ABT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.