Quant Score Metrics Restrict Gilead Sciences (GILD) Ratings Upgrade to Hold

The current recommendation of Hold for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. GILD has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The company is one of 350 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. GILD's market value is $98.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for GILD by Portfolio Grader places it 212 among the 350 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Gilead Sciences has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GILD's grades for return on equity and cash flow are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Gilead Sciences a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GILD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GILD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GILD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.