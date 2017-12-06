Quant Score Restrict P G & E (PCG) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) a Hold. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

PCG is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector and is a component of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. PCG has a market value of $27.8 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 34 among the 39 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PCG has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. PCG's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. P G & E's fundamental scores give PCG a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PCG's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of PCG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

