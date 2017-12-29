Rating for Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Drops….. Wilting Quant Score

As one of the 761 companies in the GICS Financials sector Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) is a constituent of the 142 company Capital Markets GICS industry group within this sector. GCAP's market value is $0.3 billion which places it in the bottom half of its industry group. The ranking for GCAP by Portfolio Grader places it 66 among the 142 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 299 among the 761 companies in the sector, and number 2,109 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GCAP is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Capital Markets industry group is ranked 38 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GCAP has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GCAP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than average, and scores for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average and much better than average respectively. GCAP's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Gain Capital Holdings' fundamental scores give GCAP a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GCAP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of GCAP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.