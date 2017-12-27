Rating for Tesla (TSLA) Falls….. Sagging Earnings Momentum

Currently, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of 11 companies within the Automobiles GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of TSLA is $54.6 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group TSLA is currently ranked number 5 among the 11 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Tesla has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TSLA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. TSLA's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Tesla a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TSLA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, TSLA currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.