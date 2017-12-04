Rating for Toyota Motor (TM) Reduced From a Hold to Sell

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) is ranked as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. TM has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

TM is a member of the 11 company Automobiles GICS industry group, which is part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. TM has a market value of $182.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TM puts it 8 within the 11 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 44 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by TM are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. TM's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Toyota Motor's fundamental scores give TM a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view TM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of TM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.