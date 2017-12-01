Kiss Regal Entertainment Group’s Dividend Goodbye With Cineworld Bid

Hollywood and its trade association, the Motion Picture Association of America, has done its best to fool the world into thinking the motion picture business is in fine shape. It is, but only if you happen to be The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ). Otherwise, attendance has been dropping significantly. Although it varies by year, the overall trend is bad — and that’s not good news news movie theaters, like Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC ) and RGC stock.

Bad Movies Equals Bad Box Office Results

In 1995, there were an estimated 1.22 billion movie tickets sold, reaching a high of 1.576 billion in 2002. So far this year, only 1.08 billion tickets have been sold. Yet, you have to dig through the MPAA’s annual report (page 11) to find a chart that shows this. Everything else is about how great box office results have been!

Sure, that may be if you account for the fact that the average ticket price of $4.35 in 1995 is now more than 100% higher, at $8.90. (By the way, I don’t know anyone paying that price for a movie. Out here in Los Angeles, it’s no cheaper than $12.)

The reason is that Hollywood films are generally getting worse and worse. The values portrayed have alienated more than half of America and, with bad content, comes poor box office results.

Hence, inflation-adjusted box office numbers peaked fifteen years ago at $14 billion, and will only break $10 billion this year because of Thor: Ragnarok and The Last Jedi. That equates to a 27% decline over those fifteen years.

Movie Theaters Feeling the Pinch

So, it stands to reason that exhibitors, i.e. movie theaters, might be feeling the pinch. They have been, although it has been blunted by increases in concession prices. If you look at RGC, its 10-K shows that from fiscal year 2014 to FY2016, admissions revenue grew 3%, while revenue from concessions grew 13%. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC ) had more robust results: admission revenues increased 16% over that same period while concessions grew 28%.

Yet, AMC was acquired by Dalian Wanda Group, a Chinese firm, in 2012. This had more to do with the Chinese scrambling to get money out of the country than the state of the business. However, we also recently saw AMC purchase Carmike Cinemas, and the British Odeon chain.

Now comes Cineworld Group plc’s offer to buy RGC stock. Why all the M&A?

