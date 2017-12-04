Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) a Hold on Vapid Quant Score

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) is classified as a component of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. REGN's market value is $40.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for REGN puts it 188 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 428 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,601 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

REGN is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 1 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

REGN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. REGN's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Regeneron Pharmaceuticals a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view REGN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of REGN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

