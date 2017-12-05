Why Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. Stock Is Going to $150

Sometimes it isn’t a company’s underlying business that causes its stock to roar. Sometimes it is just pure momentum, sometimes it is wildly unrealistic expectations and sometimes it is a combination of overzealous short-selling and financial engineering. That’s what is happening with Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH ), and there’s another 50 points of upside left in RH stock.

Back in May, the Board of Directors at RH granted CEO Gary Friedman a very enticing package. He gets awarded 1,000,000 shares of RH stock at $50 per share, and those shares vest once the stock reaches $100, $125, and $150.

That means that if the stock hits $150 before next May, he’ll make $100 million and be awarded the same every year for the next four years.

Thus, Friedman has every incentive to push RH stock to $150. It already rose from the mid-$40s to $100 since late August. Two days after this deal was struck, RH announced a $700 million share buyback, at a time when almost 60% of the float was short.

Half of the outstanding shares have already been repurchased and the buyback has already been completed. Any bit of good news will send the stock higher, and shorts will be caught in a squeeze. RH reports earnings on Tuesday.

In its last earnings report in September, by beating earnings, RH stock increased from $50 to $70 in just one day. Revenues climbed 13%, EPS exploded by almost 50%, and management boosted both revenue and net income guidance.

