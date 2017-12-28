Rite Aid (RAD) a Sell on Falling Quant Score

Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) is one of the 172 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector, and a member of the 25 company Food & Staples Retailing GICS industry group within this sector. RAD's market value is $2.1 billion which falls in the lower half of its industry group. The ranking for RAD by Portfolio Grader places it 18 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 151 among the 172 companies in the sector, and number 3,910 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

RAD has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. RAD has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. RAD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Rite Aid places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RAD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of RAD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.