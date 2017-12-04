Robust Quant Score Keep Ambev (ABEV) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of 34 companies within the Beverages GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. ABEV has a market value of $97.7 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABEV puts it 13 among the 34 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ambev has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ABEV's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ambev's fundamental scores give ABEV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ABEV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABEV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.