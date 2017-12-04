Robust Quant Score Make Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) a Buy

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NULL:APOP) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

APOP is one of 350 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. APOP's market value is $46.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 42 among the 350 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

APOP has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

APOP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. APOP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cellect Biotechnology places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view APOP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of APOP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.