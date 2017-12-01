Robust Quant Score Metrics Drive Ranking of Sanofi (SNY) to Buy

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a member of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SNY is $115.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for SNY by Portfolio Grader places it 34 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 206 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 1,262 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SNY is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sanofi has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SNY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SNY's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sanofi places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SNY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SNY currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.