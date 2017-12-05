Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) Robust Sales Growth Keep it a Buy

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector, and a member of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. RY has a market value of $115.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 52 among the 340 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 138 among the 757 companies in the sector, and number 1,046 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

RY is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking RY has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

The Financials sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RY has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. RY's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Royal Bank of Canada a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RY currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.