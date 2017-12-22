Sagging Quant Score Make Schlumberger (SLB) a Sell

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is a component of the 73 company Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. SLB has a market value of $86.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SLB puts it 49 among the 73 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 296 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 4,254 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SLB is rated as a Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SLB has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores SLB has realized are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SLB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Schlumberger a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SLB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SLB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.