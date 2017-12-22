Sales Growth Analysis Keep Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a Strong Sell

Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

BBBY is a constituent of the 95 company Specialty Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of BBBY is $3.2 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BBBY puts it 87 among the 95 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Bed Bath & Beyond has realized below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BBBY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BBBY's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bed Bath & Beyond places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BBBY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BBBY currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.