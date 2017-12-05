Sales Growth Hamper Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Rating

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Financials, with a market value of $34,403.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, BSBR is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 296 among the 757 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BSBR puts it 125 among the 340 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile and number 1,951 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BSBR is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BSBR has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BSBR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. BSBR's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Banco Santander Brasil a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges BSBR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BSBR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of BSBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.