Sales Growth Hurt Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

As one of the 567 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a component of the 92 company Media GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CMCSA is $177.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CMCSA puts it 39 among the 92 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 265 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 2,419 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CMCSA is rated as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Comcast has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Comcast places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CMCSA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.