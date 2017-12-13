Sales Growth Hurt McKesson (MCK) Rating

McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) is one of 81 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. MCK's market value is $31.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for MCK by Portfolio Grader places it 48 among the 81 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 444 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,708 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MCK has a current recommendation of Hold using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MCK has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. MCK's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. McKesson's fundamental scores give MCK a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MCK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MCK's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of MCK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.