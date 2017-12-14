Sales Growth Keep JD.Com (JD) a Buy

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is a member of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of JD is $45.4 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for JD by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 32 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 133 among the 567 companies in the sector, and number 1,238 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks JD as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. JD has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JD.Com has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. JD.Com's fundamental scores give JD a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view JD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of JD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.