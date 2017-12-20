Sales Growth Limit Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) a Hold. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

With a $185.6 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Media, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CMCSA puts it 41 among the 92 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 273 among the 568 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 2,413 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CMCSA has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CMCSA's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Comcast a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CMCSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CMCSA currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.