Sales Growth Make Digital Power (DPW) a Buy

Digital Power Corp (NYSE:DPW) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. DPW has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is a $0.0 billion in market value member of the Electrical Equipment GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 51 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. DPW is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 82 among the 555 companies in the sector of its Industrials sector and 802 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electrical Equipment industry group is ranked 60 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Digital Power has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. DPW's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are markedly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Digital Power a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DPW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of DPW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.