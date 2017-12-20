Sales Growth Make JD.Com (JD) a Buy

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JD has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector JD is a component of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group within this sector. JD has a market value of $48.1 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 32 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JD has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JD's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JD's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. JD.Com's fundamental scores give JD a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges JD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of JD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.