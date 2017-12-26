Sales Growth Metrics Keep General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is one of the 556 companies in the GICS Industrials sector, and a member of the 7 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. GE has a market value of $151.8 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. Currently, GE is ranked 7 among the 7 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 537 among the 556 companies in the sector, and number 4,524 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GE is rated as a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has attained below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, General Electric places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of GE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.