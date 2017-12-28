Sales Growth Restrict VEREIT, Inc. Class A (VER) Rating

Currently, VEREIT, Inc. Class A (NYSE:VER) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. VER has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is a $7.6 billion in market value member of the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group where the ranking for VER by Portfolio Grader places it 125 among the 181 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. VER is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 157 among the 222 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector and 2,922 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VEREIT, Inc. Class A has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VER's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. VER's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. VEREIT, Inc. Class A's fundamental scores give VER a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VER's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, VER currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.