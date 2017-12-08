Sales Growth Restrict Verizon (VZ) Rating

With a $209.1 billion market value, Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for VZ by Portfolio Grader places it 29 among the 44 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 44 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 2,502 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

VZ is rated as a Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VZ has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Verizon has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VZ's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VZ's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Verizon's fundamental scores give VZ a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VZ's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VZ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of VZ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.