Sanofi (SNY) a Hold on Vapid Earnings Momentum

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) is a constituent of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. SNY's market value is $112.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SNY puts it 53 among the 134 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 307 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 1,707 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SNY as a Hold. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. SNY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sanofi has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SNY's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Sanofi a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SNY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of SNY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.