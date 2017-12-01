Schlumberger (SLB) a Sell on Flagging Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Sell for Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SLB has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

With a $85.8 billion market value, SLB ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Energy Equipment & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 63 among the 73 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 318 among the 363 companies in the sector of its Energy sector, and number 4,238 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SLB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SLB's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Schlumberger places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges SLB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SLB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of SLB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.