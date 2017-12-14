Sears Launches DieHard Products on Amazon

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is now selling some of its DieHard brand products on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Sears’ DieHard products include a range of automotive goods that customers can now purchase through Amazon. This includes its jump starters that customers can use to give their batteries the kick they need in an emergency. Other products being sold on Amazon include battery chargers and maintainers.

Customers shopping on Amazon won’t be able to find all of Sears’s DieHard products on the website, yet. The retailer isn’t currently selling DieHard Advanced Gold Absorbed Glass Mat batteries or passenger tires. However, it plans to bring these goods to the online retailer’s website starting in early 2018.

“As we have previously stated, we want to diversify the revenue streams of our iconic brands and launching on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the DieHard brand in the U.S.,” Tom Park, President of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears, said in a statement.

Park goes on to say that the decision to launch the DieHard brand of products on Amazon was due to a previous launch of another product line. This was the company’s recent launch of Kenmore products on Amazon, which he says has been a success.

Sears looking for extra ways to make money shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone following the company. It has been struggling lately due to low sales and there’s even been talk of bankruptcy on its horizon.

SHLD stock was down 1% as of noon Thursday and is down 58% year-to-date.

