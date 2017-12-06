Sempra Energy (SRE) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. SRE has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, with a market value of $30.2 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sempra Energy has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SRE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SRE's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Sempra Energy's fundamental scores give SRE a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SRE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SRE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.